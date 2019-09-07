Trexquant Investment LP Takes $401,000 Position in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Radius Health during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Radius Health during the second quarter worth approximately $7,743,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Radius Health by 11.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Radius Health during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC increased its stake in Radius Health by 1.4% during the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 82,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter.

Radius Health stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.71. 629,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,152. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.63. Radius Health Inc has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $29.11.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $41.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.60 million. Radius Health had a negative return on equity of 368.58% and a negative net margin of 127.22%. Radius Health’s revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Radius Health Inc will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

RDUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Radius Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup raised Radius Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

In other Radius Health news, Director Anthony Rosenberg sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $38,966.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,716 shares in the company, valued at $214,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

