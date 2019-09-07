Trexquant Investment LP Sells 156,579 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,640 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 156,579 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Lancaster Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in UBS Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Lancaster Investment Management LLP now owns 5,140,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,246,000 after purchasing an additional 463,084 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in UBS Group by 29.8% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 736,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 168,921 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in UBS Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,023,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in UBS Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,290,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,957,000 after purchasing an additional 689,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its stake in UBS Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 19,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UBS shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE:UBS traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.88. 1,355,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,739,833. The company has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average of $11.91. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 14.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

