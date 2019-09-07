Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 6,190 Shares of Cott Corp (NYSE:COT)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Cott were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cott in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cott in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cott in the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Cott in the second quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Cott by 54.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,739 shares in the last quarter.

In other Cott news, Director Eric Rosenfeld acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $990,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 415,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,143,617.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Harrington acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $312,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 124,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,250.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cott stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.08. 1,256,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,240. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.75 and a beta of 0.90. Cott Corp has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $16.37.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $604.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.80 million. Cott had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cott Corp will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Cott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COT shares. ValuEngine cut Cott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Cott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Cott from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cott from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cott in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cott currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

