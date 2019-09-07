Trexquant Investment LP Invests $502,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Analog Devices by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,579,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $855,510,000 after acquiring an additional 260,484 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,950,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,353,000 after acquiring an additional 346,998 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Analog Devices by 42.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,801,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,636,000 after acquiring an additional 533,882 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Analog Devices by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,792,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,818,000 after acquiring an additional 302,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Analog Devices by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,667,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,559,000 after acquiring an additional 44,740 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.62 and a twelve month high of $124.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.45 and a 200 day moving average of $109.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 14,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $1,644,388.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,625.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 10,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $1,098,175.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,862 shares of company stock worth $7,978,717 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

