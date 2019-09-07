Trexquant Investment LP Invests $443,000 in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AERI. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 235.0% in the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 456,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,479,000 after acquiring an additional 320,000 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $13,337,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 810,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,494,000 after acquiring an additional 240,322 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 185.9% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 325,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,465,000 after acquiring an additional 211,699 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,344,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,887,000 after acquiring an additional 161,538 shares during the period.

In other news, major shareholder Foresite Capital Management Ii purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,373,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foresite Capital Fund Ii, L.P. purchased 46,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,082,287.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 531,408 shares of company stock worth $12,489,407 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AERI stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $18.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,620,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,317. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $63.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.78.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.07. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.52% and a negative net margin of 478.81%. The business had revenue of $15.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AERI shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $56.00 price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

