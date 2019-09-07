Trexquant Investment LP Invests $423,000 in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,150,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,809,000 after buying an additional 580,268 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 28.0% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,068,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,822,000 after buying an additional 233,699 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $332,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Chairman Stephen I. Chazen purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $255,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MGY stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.33. The stock had a trading volume of 775,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,680. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $242.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.51 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 12.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MGY. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

