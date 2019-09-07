TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) Receives $60.87 Consensus PT from Brokerages

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.87.

Several brokerages have recently commented on THS. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.54 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, VP Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 6,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $343,938.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,084,598.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 3,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $170,113.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,902.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,606 shares of company stock valued at $760,211 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period.

Shares of THS traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.91. 825,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,641. TreeHouse Foods has a 1 year low of $41.18 and a 1 year high of $67.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.68 and its 200-day moving average is $57.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

