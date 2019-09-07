Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$17.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.38.

Shares of TSE TCL.A traded down C$0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting C$14.73. 156,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,806. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.72. Transcontinental has a fifty-two week low of C$13.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

