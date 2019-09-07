TOP (TOP) Price Reaches $0.0033

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. TOP has a market cap of $9.67 million and $1.05 million worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOP token can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Huobi Global. In the last week, TOP has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009536 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00213528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.85 or 0.01280955 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000584 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000142 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00087125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00016964 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000391 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,898,733,683 tokens. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org

TOP Token Trading

TOP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

