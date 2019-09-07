TOP SHIPS (NASDAQ:TOPS) Given a $10.00 Price Target by Maxim Group Analysts

TOP SHIPS (NASDAQ:TOPS) has been assigned a $10.00 target price by stock analysts at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.32% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TOP SHIPS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
NASDAQ TOPS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,595. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10. TOP SHIPS has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2018, it had a fleet of two bareboat chartered-in 50,000 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Stenaweco Energy and the M/T Stenaweco Evolution; two 39,000 dwt product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution; six 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Elegance, the M/T Eco Palm Desert, the M/T Eco California, and the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray; two 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Eco Holmby Hills and the M/T Palm Springs; and a 157,000 dwt Suezmax vessel M/T Eco Bel Air.
