TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) Given a €32.00 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TLG. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €37.50 ($43.60) price target on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €29.68 ($34.51).

TLG stock opened at €24.65 ($28.66) on Friday. TLG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €21.14 ($24.58) and a 12-month high of €28.10 ($32.67). The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.95. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of €26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of €26.56.

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, disposal, and renting of office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

