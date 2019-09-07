Tiverton Asset Management LLC Sells 8,269 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,269 shares during the quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,336,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,978,017,000 after purchasing an additional 610,821 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 13.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,818,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,496,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,794 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.7% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,186,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,236,000 after purchasing an additional 119,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,675,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,315,564,000 after purchasing an additional 123,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,244,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,966,000 after purchasing an additional 525,601 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of American Tower to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.87.

In related news, Director Craig Macnab sold 5,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $1,342,163.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,321.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 8,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $1,683,333.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,769,615.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,534 shares of company stock valued at $28,983,870. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.33. 154,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,850. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $140.40 and a 52 week high of $242.00. The company has a market capitalization of $106.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

