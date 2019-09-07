Tiverton Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,931 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,703 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,860,097 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,952,880,000 after purchasing an additional 858,116 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,690,058 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,427,168,000 after acquiring an additional 832,508 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 7,890,343 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,295,831,000 after acquiring an additional 31,623 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,952,640 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,248,416,000 after acquiring an additional 94,198 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,456,518 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $567,664,000 after acquiring an additional 315,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $366,726.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 239,710 shares in the company, valued at $39,314,837.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $417,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,597 shares of company stock worth $19,452,252. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.14. 4,004,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,876,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 8.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.76 and a 200 day moving average of $164.88. The company has a market capitalization of $102.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.07. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $124.46 and a twelve month high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $190.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $150.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.40.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

