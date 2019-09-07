Tiverton Asset Management LLC Has $15.70 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,792 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12,204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,259,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233,312 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,371,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 298.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,695,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $184,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,889 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,556,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1,305.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 694,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,414,000 after acquiring an additional 645,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.14. 2,960,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,175,242. The firm has a market cap of $222.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $127.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

In other Chevron news, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $4,239,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 5,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $590,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,298.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,750 shares of company stock valued at $8,793,900. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Independent Research set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.16.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

