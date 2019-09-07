Tiverton Asset Management LLC Has $11.16 Million Stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC raised its position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 408.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,683 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $11,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Iqvia by 63.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 46.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 47.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 1,200.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 34.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $154.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,168. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.19. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $104.90 and a 12-month high of $164.13. The firm has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Iqvia from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Leerink Swann started coverage on Iqvia in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.38 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Iqvia from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $180.00 price objective on Iqvia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.08.

In other Iqvia news, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,616,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $410,323,991.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $14,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,819,251 shares of company stock valued at $441,863,046 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

