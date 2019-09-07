Tiverton Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 74.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 601,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257,360 shares during the period. Fastenal comprises approximately 0.7% of Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $19,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 92.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,430,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,304,000 after acquiring an additional 15,082,989 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,274,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,845,000 after acquiring an additional 354,493 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 96.1% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,335,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105,434 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 108.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,386,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,165,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,478,000 after acquiring an additional 225,481 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $76,225.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.13 per share, for a total transaction of $33,263.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,604 shares of company stock worth $138,479. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.55. 224,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,428,695. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.68. Fastenal has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $35.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average of $47.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub raised Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Fastenal from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fastenal from $31.50 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Fastenal from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.36.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

