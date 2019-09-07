Tiverton Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,796 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 52,872 shares during the quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $12,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,572,858 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $765,872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120,966 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,587,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5,955.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,311,230 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $231,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,437,652 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,229,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 20,390,196 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,164,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,822 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $75,557.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,362.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,038. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.96.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $59.04. 5,744,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,591,754. The stock has a market cap of $240.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.34. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.17%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

