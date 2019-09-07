TigerCash (TCH) Market Capitalization Reaches $329,490.00

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. TigerCash has a total market cap of $329,490.00 and $19.08 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TigerCash token can now be bought for $0.0245 or 0.00000233 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TigerCash has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.99 or 0.02120255 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. TigerCash's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,460,613 tokens. TigerCash's official message board is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash's official website is www.cointiger.com .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

TigerCash Token Trading

TigerCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

