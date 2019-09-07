Tierion Achieves Market Cap of $12.32 Million (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Tierion has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Tierion token can now be purchased for about $0.0288 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, HitBTC, Huobi and Gate.io. Tierion has a market cap of $12.32 million and $450,449.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Tierion

Tierion’s genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tierion is tierion.com . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tierion Token Trading

Tierion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Huobi, HitBTC, Liqui and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

