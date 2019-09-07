Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)’s share price rose 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.56 and last traded at $47.19, approximately 744,600 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 848,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.59.

THO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Wellington Shields cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average is $58.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.93.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). Thor Industries had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer acquired 3,545 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.23 per share, with a total value of $202,880.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,263 shares in the company, valued at $873,501.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Thor Industries by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in Thor Industries by 70,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

