The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) PT Set at $72.00 by Roth Capital

Roth Capital set a $72.00 price objective on The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MDCO. B. Riley set a $61.00 target price on The Medicines and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a positive rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of The Medicines in a research report on Monday. Chardan Capital set a $90.00 price objective on The Medicines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Cowen set a $48.00 price objective on The Medicines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Medicines from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Medicines currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.67.

NASDAQ MDCO traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.49. 1,465,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.97. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.72. The Medicines has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Medicines will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Rodin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 50,000 shares of The Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,092 shares in the company, valued at $465,036. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter.

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic that inhibits production of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, which controls LDL-cholesterol levels.

