The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. grew its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,561,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,726,000 after buying an additional 4,528,987 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $1,621,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 71,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 21,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 113,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.23. The company had a trading volume of 8,883,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,398,320. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $44.25 and a 52 week high of $55.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.10.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,306,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,289,937.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.24 per share, for a total transaction of $26,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,051.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,001 shares of company stock worth $12,914,541. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

