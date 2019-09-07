Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in Textron by 8.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,145,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,779,000 after purchasing an additional 91,789 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Textron by 4.1% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,509,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $292,232,000 after purchasing an additional 217,300 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 24.4% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Textron during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 8.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXT stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.48. 1,262,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,687. Textron has a twelve month low of $42.30 and a twelve month high of $72.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.77.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Textron will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 2.40%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

