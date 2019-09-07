Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Analysts expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Tetra Tech reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $623.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTEK. Maxim Group set a $92.00 price target on Tetra Tech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub raised Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.40.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.13. 141,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,647. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $86.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.36 and a 200-day moving average of $70.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark A. Rynning sold 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $100,872.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,599 shares in the company, valued at $260,243.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,405 shares of company stock worth $8,906,353 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2,177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

