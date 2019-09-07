Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telstra is Australia’s principal telecommunications company, one of Australia’s largest corporations and one of the best-known brands in the country. Telstra’s fixed telephone network extends across the nation, serving virtually all homes and a substantial majority of Australian businesses. Its mobile networks cover the area in which 91% of Australia’s population lives. “

Several other research firms have also commented on TLSYY. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Telstra from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

Shares of TLSYY stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,966. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average of $12.41. The stock has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.75. Telstra has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $13.67.

About Telstra

Telstra Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, communities, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Telstra Operations, and Telstra Wholesale.

