Telstra (ASX:TLS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.54

Telstra Co. Ltd (ASX:TLS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.54 and traded as high as $3.63. Telstra shares last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 33,295,633 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion and a PE ratio of 19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.08, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of A$3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$3.55.

Get Telstra alerts:

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. Telstra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

In other Telstra news, insider Nora Scheinkestel purchased 13,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.74 ($2.65) per share, with a total value of A$49,442.80 ($35,065.82). Also, insider Peter Hearl purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.76 ($2.67) per share, for a total transaction of A$112,800.00 ($80,000.00). Insiders have purchased 75,220 shares of company stock worth $282,563 over the last quarter.

Telstra Company Profile (ASX:TLS)

Telstra Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, communities, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Telstra Operations, and Telstra Wholesale.

See Also: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.