Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) Shares Down 11.1%

Shares of Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) dropped 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95, approximately 531,354 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 466,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

TLGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Teligent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teligent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Get Teligent alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $0.90. The company has a market cap of $51.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Teligent had a negative return on equity of 102.17% and a negative net margin of 46.67%. The business had revenue of $18.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.58 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teligent Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in Teligent by 81.7% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 3,814,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,239 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Teligent by 113.3% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,227,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,824 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teligent by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 17,951 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its holdings in Teligent by 9.1% in the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Teligent by 37.2% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 225,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 61,239 shares in the last quarter. 56.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT)

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. It offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Teligent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teligent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.