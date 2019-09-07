Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) Downgraded by Northland Securities to “Market Perform”

Northland Securities downgraded shares of Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TNAV. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Telenav from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telenav from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Telenav from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Telenav from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Telenav in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.88.

NASDAQ TNAV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,114,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,770. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67. Telenav has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $11.67.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Telenav had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a negative return on equity of 31.39%. The business had revenue of $58.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.27 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Telenav will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Wolfgang Josef Kandal sold 10,000 shares of Telenav stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hassan Wahla sold 25,511 shares of Telenav stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $291,590.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,543.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 793,085 shares of company stock worth $7,547,690 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Telenav by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,779,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,251 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Telenav by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,789,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,316,000 after buying an additional 20,225 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Telenav by 68.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,004,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after buying an additional 409,200 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Telenav by 68.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 578,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 233,945 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Telenav by 3.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 384,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 11,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

