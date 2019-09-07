Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) SVP Sells $104,000.00 in Stock

Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) SVP Philipp Wolfgang Josef Kandal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Philipp Wolfgang Josef Kandal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Philipp Wolfgang Josef Kandal sold 10,000 shares of Telenav stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $112,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Philipp Wolfgang Josef Kandal sold 15,000 shares of Telenav stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $150,450.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Philipp Wolfgang Josef Kandal sold 10,000 shares of Telenav stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $93,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Philipp Wolfgang Josef Kandal sold 5,000 shares of Telenav stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $45,000.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Philipp Wolfgang Josef Kandal sold 10,000 shares of Telenav stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $80,000.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Philipp Wolfgang Josef Kandal sold 5,000 shares of Telenav stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00.

TNAV traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,114,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,770. Telenav Inc has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $11.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.48.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Telenav had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a negative return on equity of 31.39%. The business had revenue of $58.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.27 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Telenav Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Telenav by 275.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Telenav by 1,452.7% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Telenav in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Telenav in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Telenav by 1,645.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TNAV. B. Riley dropped their target price on Telenav from $10.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Telenav from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Telenav from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

About Telenav

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

