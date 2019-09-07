Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) SVP Sells $104,000.00 in Stock

Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) SVP Philipp Wolfgang Josef Kandal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Philipp Wolfgang Josef Kandal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, Philipp Wolfgang Josef Kandal sold 10,000 shares of Telenav stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $112,000.00.
- On Tuesday, August 13th, Philipp Wolfgang Josef Kandal sold 15,000 shares of Telenav stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $150,450.00.
- On Thursday, August 1st, Philipp Wolfgang Josef Kandal sold 10,000 shares of Telenav stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $93,500.00.
- On Tuesday, July 16th, Philipp Wolfgang Josef Kandal sold 5,000 shares of Telenav stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $45,000.00.
- On Monday, July 1st, Philipp Wolfgang Josef Kandal sold 10,000 shares of Telenav stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $80,000.00.
- On Thursday, June 20th, Philipp Wolfgang Josef Kandal sold 5,000 shares of Telenav stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00.
TNAV traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,114,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,770. Telenav Inc has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $11.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.48.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Telenav by 275.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Telenav by 1,452.7% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Telenav in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Telenav in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Telenav by 1,645.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms recently commented on TNAV. B. Riley dropped their target price on Telenav from $10.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Telenav from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Telenav from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.88.
About Telenav
Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.
