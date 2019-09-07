Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) CFO Thomas E. Powell Sells 7,500 Shares

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.52, for a total transaction of $2,666,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,197 shares in the company, valued at $6,469,397.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TFX traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $356.17. The stock had a trading volume of 163,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,132. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $226.02 and a twelve month high of $373.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.23.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $652.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.06 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Teleflex’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,714 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $106,085,000 after acquiring an additional 17,913 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter worth $394,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 82.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 288.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $309.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Leerink Swann set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.45.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

