Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.23

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.23 and traded as high as $1.16. Teekay Offshore Partners shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 1,315 shares traded.

TOO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teekay Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $488.27 million, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.33.

Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Teekay Offshore Partners had a positive return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $287.15 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,397 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 13,328 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 162,139 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 49,526 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,475 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 85,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,578,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 140,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO)

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. provides marine transportation, oil production, storage, long-distance towing and offshore installation, and maintenance and safety services for the oil industry. It operates in six segments: Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO); Shuttle Tanker; Floating Storage and Off-Take (FSO); Unit for Maintenance and Safety (UMS); Towage and Offshore Installation Vessels; and Conventional Tanker.

