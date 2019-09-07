TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $78.63

TDK Corp (OTCMKTS:TTDKY)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $78.63 and traded as low as $84.19. TDK shares last traded at $84.81, with a volume of 1,434 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTDKY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TDK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of TDK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.67.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter. TDK had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 9.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TDK Corp will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDK Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TTDKY)

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

