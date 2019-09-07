Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut Taseko Mines from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Taseko Mines in a report on Friday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TGB remained flat at $$0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 73,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,965. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $64.68 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGB. Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 235,442 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 58,500 shares during the period. Signia Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $815,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Taseko Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,177,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,082,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 751,444 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Taseko Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

