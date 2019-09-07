Tarush (TAS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.04 Million

Tarush (CURRENCY:TAS) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 7th. During the last week, Tarush has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. Tarush has a market capitalization of $5.05 million and $1.04 million worth of Tarush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tarush token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and Hubi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009547 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00215807 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.00 or 0.01282933 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000566 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000148 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00086983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00016986 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Tarush Token Profile

Tarush launched on March 29th, 2019. Tarush’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens. Tarush’s official Twitter account is @TarushTech . The official message board for Tarush is medium.com/TarushTech . Tarush’s official website is tarush.tech . The Reddit community for Tarush is /r/TarushTech and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Tarush

Tarush can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hubi and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tarush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tarush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tarush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

