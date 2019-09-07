Tarush (TAS) Market Cap Hits $5.61 Million

Tarush (CURRENCY:TAS) traded down 19.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Tarush has a market cap of $5.61 million and $994,189.00 worth of Tarush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tarush has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One Tarush token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hubi and IDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00214041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.23 or 0.01266202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000574 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000138 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00085083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00016836 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Tarush Token Profile

Tarush launched on March 29th, 2019. Tarush’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens. Tarush’s official Twitter account is @TarushTech . The Reddit community for Tarush is /r/TarushTech and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tarush’s official message board is medium.com/TarushTech . Tarush’s official website is tarush.tech

Tarush Token Trading

Tarush can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Hubi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tarush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tarush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tarush using one of the exchanges listed above.

