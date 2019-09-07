Tamarack Advisers LP Buys New Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $12,057,000. Haemonetics comprises approximately 3.7% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 708.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 66,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 12.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,655,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,838,000 after acquiring an additional 187,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 181.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $136,493.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald G. Gelbman sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total value of $227,518.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,540 shares of company stock worth $8,502,731. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HAE stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.97. The stock had a trading volume of 169,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,221. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.66. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $80.24 and a 52-week high of $140.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.82 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAE. Raymond James upped their target price on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Haemonetics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Haemonetics to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Haemonetics from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.67.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

