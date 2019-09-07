Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Tallgrass Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Tallgrass Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Tallgrass Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TheStreet downgraded Tallgrass Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tallgrass Energy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Get Tallgrass Energy alerts:

TGE opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.69. Tallgrass Energy has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $25.96.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $211.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.00 million. Tallgrass Energy had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.12%. On average, analysts predict that Tallgrass Energy will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from Tallgrass Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.00%. Tallgrass Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.08%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 124,475.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,063,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,087,000 after acquiring an additional 25,043,223 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 5.8% during the second quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 23,652,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,670 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,220,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,246,000 after acquiring an additional 165,139 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 8.9% during the second quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,613,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,280,000 after acquiring an additional 294,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 29.8% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,659,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,040,000 after acquiring an additional 381,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Tallgrass Energy Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Tallgrass Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tallgrass Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.