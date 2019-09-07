Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) COO Sells $54,430.50 in Stock

Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) COO Laurent Bride sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $54,430.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TLND stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.71. 727,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,426. Talend SA has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $73.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.25. Talend had a negative return on equity of 249.51% and a negative net margin of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $60.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Talend SA will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Talend during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Talend during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Talend by 71.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Talend by 174.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Talend during the second quarter worth about $127,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TLND shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talend from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp set a $54.00 price objective on Talend and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup set a $52.00 price objective on Talend and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Talend in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Talend from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talend currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.43.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

