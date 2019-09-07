Symons Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 169,780 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,000. AT&T accounts for approximately 2.4% of Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 351,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 99,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 33,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in AT&T by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 129,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 16,083 shares in the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.25. The stock had a trading volume of 27,703,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,037,398. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $36.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average is $32.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and issued a $55.50 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.52.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

