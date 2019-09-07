Symons Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,701 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Symons Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,701 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 2.0% of Symons Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.5% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 43,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Robert J. Bertolini acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $491,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,673.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.27. 7,846,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,736,062. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $63.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $79.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.21.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Argus lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.36 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

