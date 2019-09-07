Symons Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,676 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Symons Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the period. Consolidated Edison makes up approximately 3.3% of Symons Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $7,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 220.2% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 59.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.14. 2,182,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.29 and a 1 year high of $91.58.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 68.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ED. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.73.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.