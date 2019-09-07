Symons Capital Management Inc. Invests $403,000 in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 141.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 53.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 143,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 50,281 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 45,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter.

BAB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.79. 165,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,049. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.01. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $28.53 and a one year high of $33.15.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

