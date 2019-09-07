Symons Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Symons Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,088 shares during the period. PPL accounts for 5.3% of Symons Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Symons Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of PPL worth $12,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in PPL during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPL during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in PPL during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in PPL during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PPL by 129.8% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

In related news, insider Philip Swift sold 3,782 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $114,443.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPL. UBS Group reduced their target price on PPL from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI set a $31.00 target price on PPL and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price objective on PPL and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.27.

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.79. 3,703,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,468,632. PPL Corp has a 52 week low of $27.31 and a 52 week high of $32.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.86.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.