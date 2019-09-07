Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Switch’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.04. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $111.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.47 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 1.05%. Switch’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWCH. ValuEngine cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Switch from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.11.

SWCH traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $16.68. 777,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,866. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.33, a P/E/G ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In other Switch news, major shareholder William Gonsalves Balelo sold 583,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $9,508,490.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Switch by 57.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Switch by 5.4% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 54,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Switch during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in Switch by 45.9% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,505,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after buying an additional 473,716 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Switch during the second quarter valued at $3,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

