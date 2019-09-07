S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) to announce $1.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. S&W Seed reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 566.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.42). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover S&W Seed.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

SANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of SANW stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,545. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $3.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in S&W Seed during the second quarter valued at $3,079,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in S&W Seed by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 16,236 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in S&W Seed by 3.0% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in S&W Seed by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 703,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 25,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

See Also: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&W Seed (SANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.