SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA is a hygiene and forest company. Its business segments consist of Personal Care, Tissue business and Forest Products business. It provides incontinence care, baby diapers, feminine care, publication papers, pulp, solid-wood products, toilet paper, kitchen rolls, facial tissue, handkerchiefs and napkins. Its main brands include Tena, Pequenin, Libresse, Nosotras, Nana, Velvet, Edet, Regio, Tork, Zewa, Tempo, Libero, Drypers and Saba, among others. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

OTCMKTS:SVCBY opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.81. SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR has a one year low of $7.35 and a one year high of $11.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

