Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) Shares Gap Up to $0.30

Shares of Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.31, but opened at $0.30. Superior Energy Services shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 91,373 shares trading hands.

SPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Superior Energy Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America dropped coverage on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Superior Energy Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.62 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Superior Energy Services from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Superior Energy Services from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Superior Energy Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.36.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Superior Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 33.30% and a negative net margin of 44.19%. The business had revenue of $436.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Superior Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Superior Energy Services news, Director James M. Funk purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.83 per share, with a total value of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,179 shares in the company, valued at $68,208.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Superior Energy Services during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Superior Energy Services during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Superior Energy Services during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Superior Energy Services by 98.5% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 17,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Superior Energy Services by 8,975.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 44,158 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN)

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

