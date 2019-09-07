Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Major Shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc Purchases 245,175 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 245,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,800,212.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tiger Global Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 627,439 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,430,408.17.

On Friday, August 23rd, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 312,954 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $4,688,050.92.

On Monday, August 19th, Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 236,781 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $3,719,829.51.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 640,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.78 per share, with a total value of $10,099,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 728,798 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $11,310,944.96.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 102,626 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $1,896,528.48.

On Friday, June 28th, Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 866,725 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.59 per share, with a total value of $16,112,417.75.

On Monday, June 24th, Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 259,491 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.69 per share, with a total value of $4,849,886.79.

On Friday, June 21st, Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 1,016,343 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.62 per share, with a total value of $18,924,306.66.

On Wednesday, June 19th, Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 170,696 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $3,041,802.72.

Shares of Sunrun stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.03. The company had a trading volume of 763,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,093. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.52. Sunrun Inc has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital set a $24.00 price target on shares of Sunrun and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 25,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $531,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,548,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,432 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 27,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.