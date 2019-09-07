Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.09). Sunesis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to $0.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sunesis Pharmaceuticals.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.92.

SNSS traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.01. 759,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,390. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.74.

In related news, major shareholder Aisling Capital Iv, Lp bought 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aisling Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 192.3% in the 1st quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP now owns 7,600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 228.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,283,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,157 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 257.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 783,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 563,924 shares during the period. 43.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

