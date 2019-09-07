Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $55.96

Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$55.96 and last traded at C$55.92, with a volume of 1275420 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$54.86.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays downgraded Sun Life Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. CIBC reduced their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore set a C$63.00 price target on Sun Life Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$53.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$53.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.31. The company has a current ratio of 10,847.75, a quick ratio of 10,082.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.86%.

In other news, Director Dean Connor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.30, for a total transaction of C$1,045,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 142,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,437,293.99. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.60, for a total value of C$631,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$810,408.20. Insiders sold a total of 38,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,070 over the last 90 days.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

